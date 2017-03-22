UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Publicis Groupe Sa
* Publicis to combine its marketing and data capabilities with those of Microsoft Azure and Cortana Intelligence Suite, the French advertising group said in a statement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.