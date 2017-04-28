BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Publity AG:
* Publity's final figures show significant increase in profits for 2016 and positive outlook for 2017
* Net profit for year rises from 12.5 million euros to 23.1 million euros in 2016; earnings per share at EUR 3.89
* Guidance for assets under management (AuM) as at end of December 2017 raised to 5.2 billion euros; AuM of 7 billion euros expected by end of 2018
* Dividend target of 2.80 euros per share confirmed for 2016 financial year
* Further increase in sales and profits expected for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.