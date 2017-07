BRIEF-Publity H1 net profit up 30 pct at 5.5 million euros

July 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG:

* ENJOYS FURTHER HIGHER REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN H1 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES

* ‍NET PROFITS IN H1 2017 UP BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT TO EUR 5.5 MILLION - EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.91​

* H1 EBIT UP BY 27 PERCENT TO EUR 8.1 MILLION; REVENUES UP BY AROUND 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.9 MILLION

* ‍BELIEVES THAT ITS EXISTING PROPERTY PIPELINE WILL CAUSE ITS AUM TO RISE TO AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION THROUGH TO END OF 2017, AND TO AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)