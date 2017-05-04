May 4 Publity Ag

* Has carried out a private placement with institutional investors in the amount of 20 million euros ($21.93 million)as part of a repositioning of the convertible bond 2015/2020

* Convertible bonds have a maturity until 17 November 2020; the interest coupon amounts to 3.5 per cent per year