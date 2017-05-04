BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Publity Ag
* Has carried out a private placement with institutional investors in the amount of 20 million euros ($21.93 million)as part of a repositioning of the convertible bond 2015/2020
* Convertible bonds have a maturity until 17 November 2020; the interest coupon amounts to 3.5 per cent per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.