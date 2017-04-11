BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 PUC Founder (Msc) Bhd :
* PUC has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Foo Yong Jio
* MOU will not have any material effect on the issued and paid up capital, net assets and earnings for financial year ending Dec. 31, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2ouUVDV) Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: