BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Pulmatrix Inc
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
* New patent covers PUR0200, an inhaled drug made by combining Pulmatrix's technology platform with tiotropium bromide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition