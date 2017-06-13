June 13 Pulmatrix Inc-

* Pulmatrix - will pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable license fee of $1 million in partial consideration for rights granted by respivert to company - sec filing

* Pulmatrix - following commencement of commercial sales of licensed products, co will pay respivert designated amounts when certain milestone events occur

* Pulmatrix Inc - development milestones and commercial milestones range from $1 million to $80 million

* Pulmatrix Inc - co required to pay respivert royalties on all sales of licensed products, with such royalties ranging from 6% - 10% of sales