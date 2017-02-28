BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Pulmuone Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 1,020 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 3.80 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yWeKkr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.