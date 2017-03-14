March 14 Pulse Biosciences Inc

* Pulse Biosciences submits 510(k) application to FDA for Pulsetx System

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - announced submission of a 510(k) to US Food and Drug Administration for its Pulsetx System

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - initiated clinical trials to investigate response of human skin to different treatment levels of NPS

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - planning additional trials in skin lesions as well as cancerous lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: