WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Pulse Health Ltd
* Company reaffirms guidance of FY17 underlying EBITDA for established hospitals and day surgeries to be between $13.5m and $15.5m
* "EBITDA ramp-up losses associated with gold coast surgical hospital are expected to be c.$4.5m in FY17 with profitability expected in FY18." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.