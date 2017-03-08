BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 9 Pulse Health Ltd:
* Asx alert-scheme of arrangement update-phg.ax
* "As at date of this announcement, ACCC's public consultation and review of proposed transaction is continuing"
* "ACCC had specified 16 march 2017 as provisional date by which it intends to make a decision"
* Pulse is hopeful of Healthe Care obtaining nz oio approval prior to date of scheme meeting scheduled for 22 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.