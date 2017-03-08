REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 8 Pulse Seismic Inc
* Pulse seismic inc. Reports 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share c$0.02
* Qtrly total revenue $4.2 million versus $8.8 million
* "not predicting an imminent rebound in its business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations