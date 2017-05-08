BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 PulteGroup Inc
* PulteGroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following a strategic review of its land portfolio
* PulteGroup Inc says company expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017
* PulteGroup will sell some currently inactive land parcels, representing about 4,600 lots, work to monetize 2 small communities representing additional 400 lots
* Says expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.