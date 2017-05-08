May 8 PulteGroup Inc

* PulteGroup announces plans to sell select non-core assets following a strategic review of its land portfolio

* PulteGroup Inc says company expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in range of $95 million to $125 million in Q2 ending June 30, 2017

* PulteGroup will sell some currently inactive land parcels, representing about 4,600 lots, work to monetize 2 small communities representing additional 400 lots

