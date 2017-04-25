April 25 Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup inc - qtrly home sale revenues gained 14% to $1.6 billion; closings increased 7% to 4,225 homes

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pultegroup inc - qtrly backlog value up 13% to $3.8 billion; backlog increased 6% to 9,323 homes

* Q1 total revenues $1.63 billion versus $1.43 billion last year

* Says for quarter, net new orders increased 8% to 6,126 homes

* Q1 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S