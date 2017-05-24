May 24 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Puma biotechnology receives fda advisory committee support for neratinib

* Says U.S. FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee voted 12 - 4 to recommend approval of pb272 (Neratinib)

* Says focus of meeting with the advisory committee was phase iii extenet study

* Says study demonstrated statistically significant 33% relative reduction of risk of invasive disease recurrence within 2 yrs after treatment