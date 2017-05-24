BRIEF-Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's sales for March-May qtr seen down 8 pct - Nikkei
* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's group operating profit appears to have declined 13% on the year to just under 5 billion yen for March-May quarter - Nikkei
May 24 Puma Biotechnology Inc
* Puma biotechnology receives fda advisory committee support for neratinib
* Says U.S. FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee voted 12 - 4 to recommend approval of pb272 (Neratinib)
* Says focus of meeting with the advisory committee was phase iii extenet study
* Says study demonstrated statistically significant 33% relative reduction of risk of invasive disease recurrence within 2 yrs after treatment
* PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS