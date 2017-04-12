New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Puma SE:
* Publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2017 and raises full-year guidance for 2017
* In Q1 2017, consolidated sales increased currency adjusted by approx. 15% (approx. 18% in reported terms) to 1,005 million euros ($1.07 billion) compared to 852 million euros in Q1 last year
* EBIT in Q1 2017 increased by approx. 70% to approx. 70 million euros (Q1 2016: 41.3 million euros)
* In light of strong first-quarter increase in sales and profitability as well as positive business outlook for current year 2017, PUMA raises full-year guidance for its consolidated sales and operating result (EBIT).
* 2017: management now expects that sales will increase currency adjusted at a low double-digit percentage rate (previous guidance: currency adjusted increase at a high single-digit percentage rate)
* 2017: operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come in between 185 million and 200 million euros (previous guidance: between 170 million and 190 million euros)
* Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.