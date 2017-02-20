Feb 20 Punj Lloyd Ltd:

* says Punj Lloyd announces RS. 348 Crore contracts in pipeline & tankage

* says contracts awarded by Mundhra LPG terminal for EPCC INR 1.39 billion

* Says contract has also been awarded by Mumbai Port Trust for installation of offshore/onshore pipeline in Mumbai Harbour Source text:(bit.ly/2lcCzW2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)