BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Company unit acquires full ownership of jack up rigs
* Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Punjab & Sind Bank
* Says allotment of basel III compliant additional tier - 1 bonds amounting to INR 10 billion by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit, Greatship (India) acquired full ownership of jack up rigs from Greatship Global Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage: