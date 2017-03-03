BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Purapharm Corp Ltd:
* Purapharm corp ltd- purchaser, a unit, entered into stock purchase agreement with sellers
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding share capital in target company
* Purapharm corp ltd - total consideration payable by purchaser for acquisition is us$5.4 million
* Purapharm corp ltd- purapharm health limited as purchaser
* Target company being k'an herb company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.