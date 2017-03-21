US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Puravankara Ltd
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
* Says exit would involve sale of its entire shares in 3 units
* Says transaction has been authorized on a condition that total inflow should not be less than a sum of INR 4.75 billion Source text: bit.ly/2nZOghd Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)