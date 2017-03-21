March 21 Puravankara Ltd

* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village

* Says exit would involve sale of its entire shares in 3 units

* Says transaction has been authorized on a condition that total inflow should not be less than a sum of INR 4.75 billion Source text: bit.ly/2nZOghd