BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Pure Energy Minerals Ltd:
* Pure Energy enters agreements with Lithium X to expand Clayton Valley properties and receive $2 million strategic investment
* Pure Energy Minerals Ltd - pursuant to investment, Lithium X will acquire units at a price of $0.56 per unit for gross proceeds of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account