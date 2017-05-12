Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp
* Pure multi-family REIT announces $29.7 million property acquisition in Phoenix
* Intends to fund acquisition of property with proceeds from recent equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester