BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp:
* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management
* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- intend to transition remaining properties over following quarters
* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- anticipate that entire portfolio will be fully internalized by year end or early 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.