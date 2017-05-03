May 3 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp:

* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management

* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- intend to transition remaining properties over following quarters

* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- anticipate that entire portfolio will be fully internalized by year end or early 2018