BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Pure Multi-family REIT LP
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund future acquisitions, among others
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP - to sell on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million CLASS A units of Pure Multi-family REIT LP at a price of CDN$8.90 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.