March 29 Pure Multi-family REIT LP

* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering

* Pure Multi-family REIT LP - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund future acquisitions, among others

* Pure Multi-family REIT LP - to sell on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million CLASS A units of Pure Multi-family REIT LP at a price of CDN$8.90 per unit