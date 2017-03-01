China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Pure Storage Inc:
* Pure Storage Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.21
* Pure Storage Inc qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 revenue $227.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure Storage Inc sees full year fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 revenue in range of $171 million to $179 million
* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Q1 revenue view $201.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $224.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.