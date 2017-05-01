BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Pure Technologies Ltd:
* Pure Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million
* Pure technologies ltd says pure continues to expect organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15%
* Pure technologies ltd says second and Q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.