May 1 Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15%

* Pure technologies ltd says second and q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over q1 of 2017

* Pure technologies announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01