BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Purecircle Ltd -
* H1 sales fell 13.4 percent to $47.2 million
* HY sales were $47.2 mln, a decrease of 13.4 pct, as a direct consequence of CBP action. Sales outside of us increased 10 pct.
* HY gross margin decreased 15.5 pct to $19.1 mln, with gross margin percentage down 1.2 points to 40.4 pct
* HY sales at $47.2 mln versus $54.5 mln, down 13.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie