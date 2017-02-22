Feb 22 Purplebricks Group Plc:
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise up to £50
million for us expansion
* Purplebricks intends to raise up to £50 million pursuant
to placing at a price of 220 pence per placing share
* Placing price represents a discount of approximately 0.6
per cent to closing mid-market price of an existing ordinary
share on 21 february 2017
* Number of placing shares and allocations will be
determined by joint bookrunners in consultation with company at
close of bookbuild.
* Bookbuild will commence immediately and is expected to
close no later than 7.00 pm today
* Details of number of placing shares to be subscribed for
in placing will be announced as soon as practicable after close
of bookbuild.
* Net proceeds of placing (expected to be up to £48.7
million) will be utilised by company to enable purplebricks to
launch its business in us
* Directors intend that first stage of roll out of
purplebricks proposition in US will begin in second half of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)