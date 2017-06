May 12 PVA TEPLA AG

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR PERIOD TOTALED +EUR 0.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: -EUR 1.2 MILLION)

* SALES REVE-NUES OF EUR 23.3 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017, UP 37% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 17.0 MILLION)

* IN Q1, EBIT WAS POSITIVE AGAIN FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE YEARS AND AMOUNTED TO +EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: -EUR 0.7 MILLION)

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS FOR PVA TEPLA GROUP AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.0 MILLION AND WERE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (EUR 17.9 MILLION)

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF EUR 85 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017