MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 PVH Corp
* PVH announces licensing agreement with USA Legwear for Warner's socks and hosiery
* PVH - Warner's product offering to include women's sheer hosiery, tights, leggings, thigh highs, knee highs, trouser socks, among other things
* PVH - 2 units entered license deal with USA legwear under which USA Legwear to manufacture, sell, distribute women's hosiery, socks under Warner's brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday