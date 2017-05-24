BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
May 24 PVH Corp
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.60 to $1.63
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $7.40 to $7.50
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $6.24 to $6.34
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion
* Pvh corp - revenue in tommy hilfiger business for quarter increased 6% to $842 million compared to prior year period
* Pvh corp - fy guidance includes a negative impact of $0.35 per share related to foreign currency exchange rates
* Pvh corp - qtrly tommy hilfiger international comparable store sales increased 14%
* Pvh corp - qtrly tommy hilfiger north america revenue decreased 5% to $318 million compared to prior year period
* Pvh corp - sees fy revenue for calvin klein business is projected to increase approximately 6%
* Pvh corp - sees fy revenue for tommy hilfiger business is projected to increase approximately 2%
* Pvh corp - revenue for tommy hilfiger business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 1% which includes negative impact of g-iii license
* Pvh corp - revenue in q2 of 2017 is projected to increase approximately 5%
* Pvh corp - revenue for calvin klein business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 6%
* Pvh corp - revenue for tommy hilfiger business in q2 is projected to increase approximately 1%
* Pvh corp- revenue in calvin klein business for quarter increased 5% to $756 million; calvin klein north america revenue decreased 1% to $375 million in quarter
* Pvh corp- 5% decline in north america comparable store sales in quarter for calvin klein
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers