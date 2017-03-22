UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 PVH Corp:
* PVH Corp reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.58 to $1.60
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $7.30 to $7.40
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.73 to $0.75
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $6.20 to $6.30
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.23
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 revenue $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.09 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PVH Corp - qtrly revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter decreased 1% to $795 million compared to prior year period
* PVH Corp - revenue in 2017 is projected to increase approximately 2%
* PVH Corp - revenue in q1 of 2017 is projected to increase approximately 2%
* PVH Corp - qtrly Calvin Klein north america revenue decreased 11% to $409 million compared to prior year period
* Pvh corp - qtrly revenue $ $2,107.7 million versus. $ 2,112.5 million
* Pvh corp - qtrly calvin klein north america comparable store sales decreased 2%
* Qtrly revenue in tommy hilfiger business for quarter increased 3% to $932 compared to prior year period
* Qtrly tommy hilfiger north america revenue decreased 4% to $419 million compared to prior year period
* Pvh corp- revenue for calvin klein business is projected to increase approximately 5% for 2017
* Pvh corp - revenue for calvin klein business in q1 is projected to increase approximately 3%
* Pvh corp - revenue for tommy hilfiger business in q1 is projected to increase approximately 4%
* Qtrly tommy hilfiger international revenue increased 10% to $513 million compared to prior year period
* Pvh corp- revenue for tommy hilfiger business is projected to increase approximately 1% for 2017
* Pvh corp says authorizes $750 million increase and extension to june 2020 of company's stock repurchase program
* Pvh corp- sees fy 2017 eps results will be negatively impacted compared to 2016 by about $0.40/share attributable to foreign currency exchange rates
* quarter-End inventory levels were flat compared to prior year's q4
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.76, revenue view $8.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.