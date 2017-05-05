METALS-LME copper supported by upbeat Japan manufacturers

MELBOURNE, June 20 London copper traded little changed on Tuesday, supported by upbeat sentiment over the global economy after confidence at Japanese manufacturers rebounded, but prices were capped by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded little changed at $5,719 a tonne by 0140 GMT, following a 1 percent gain in the previous session. Prices have found support around $5,645 a tonne and a ceiling around $5,800 a tonne.