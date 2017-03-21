BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Poyry Oyj:
* Says awarded detailed design assignment for major rebuild of a paper machine for Sappi North America
* $165 million capital project will expand Sappi North America's manufacturing capabilities and flexibility
* Planned project at Somerset Mill in Maine is expected to come online early in 2018
* Value of order has not been disclosed
* Order stock will be recognised within regional operations order stock in Q1
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.