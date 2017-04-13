April 13 PZ Cussons Plc:
* Trading update in respect of period 25 January 2017 to 12
April 2017.
* Overall performance of group has been in line with
expectations.
* Cash generation for period also in line with expectations.
* In UK, performance in washing and bathing division robust;
impact of margin improvement initiatives offset higher costs due
to weaker pound
* Europe - in beauty division, performance has been good
across Sanctuary, St Tropez, Charles Worthington and Fudge
* Performance in smaller markets of Thailand and Middle East
has been in line with expectations
* Performance in smaller markets of Ghana And Kenya has been
in line with expectations.
* Outlook for financial year ending 31 may remains in line
with expectations.
* In Nigeria, there has been some improvement in liquidity
in both interbank and secondary markets
* All business units across personal care, home care,
electricals and food & nutrition have traded relatively well
* Performance in smaller markets of Ghana and Kenya has been
in line with expectations.
* Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to
pursue new opportunities as they arise.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)