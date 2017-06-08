June 8 Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-FREE - NEW TOLLING CONTRACT FOR FERRIES

* GETS NEW CONTRACT FROM FJORD1 FOR DELIVERY OF AUTOPASS SOLUTIONS FOR NORWEGIAN FERRY CONNECTIONS

* INCLUDING THIS AWARD, Q-FREE HAS RECEIVED THREE ORDERS FROM FJORD1 WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF 65 MNOK OVER COMING 8-10 YEARS

* NORWEGIAN FERRY CONNECTIONS INCLUDED ARE HAREID-SULESUND AND MAGERHOLM -SYKKYLVEN ("SULAPAKKEN")