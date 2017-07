July 14 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA

* 240 Mnok in Revenues, Up 5% Yoy

* ‍21 MNOK IN Q2 EBITDA (8.9% MARGIN), UP FROM 9 MNOK IN Q2-16​

* ‍218 Mnok in q2 Order Intake​

* ‍ORDER BACKLOG MAINTAINED AT 1.3 BN NOK, OF WHICH 346 MNOK ARE SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2017​

* ‍"PROVIDED KEY PROJECTS REMAIN ON TRACK, WE ARE IN AN EXCELLENT POSITION TO ACHIEVE OUR DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017" - CEO​

* "(...) ‍AND DELIVER HIGHER EBITDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 THAN IN FIRST HALF" - CEO​