BRIEF-Q-Free wins contracts in Thailand and Spain

June 29 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-Free - Contract Wins in Thailand and Spain

* Q-Free Has Recently Won Two Tolling Contracts With a Combined Order Value of Approximately 35 Mnok

* ‍Will Deliver Its Single Gantry Multilane Free Flow Solution in Gipuzkoa, Close to French Border​

* Q-Free Thailand Has Won a Contract for Tags to Exat, the Contract Ensures That Q-Free Will Have Most Tags in Circulation in Thailand

* SPANISH PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL IN BEGINNING OF 2018