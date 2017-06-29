FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Q-Free wins contracts in Thailand and Spain
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 29, 2017 / 8:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Q-Free wins contracts in Thailand and Spain

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-Free - Contract Wins in Thailand and Spain

* Q-Free Has Recently Won Two Tolling Contracts With a Combined Order Value of Approximately 35 Mnok

* ‍Will Deliver Its Single Gantry Multilane Free Flow Solution in Gipuzkoa, Close to French Border​

* Q-Free Thailand Has Won a Contract for Tags to Exat, the Contract Ensures That Q-Free Will Have Most Tags in Circulation in Thailand

* SPANISH PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL IN BEGINNING OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

