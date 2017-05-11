BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao to issue up to 1.6 bln yuan 5-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 1.6 billion yuan ($234.42 million) 5-year bonds
May 11 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln
* Revenue from group's dental and medical clinics for Q1 increased by 2% to S$28.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.