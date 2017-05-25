BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Qad Inc
* Qad reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue $71.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.5 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $288 million to $292 million
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $71 million to $73 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $72.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
