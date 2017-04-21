CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
April 21 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Shows Qatar Holding LLC has unloaded 30 million H-shares in Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd at average HK$3.564 ($0.4583) per share on April 13, taking its long position to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent
Source text in English: bit.ly/2oYOzLc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7759 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.