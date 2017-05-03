BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Lagardere/Qatar Holding LLC:
* Qatar Holding has raised its voting rights stake in media group Lagardere to 16.7 percent, having gone above the 15 percent voting rights threshold, according to AMF filing
* Qatar Holding holds 13 percent of Lagardere's share capital, could increase its stake further but has no plans to gain control of Lagardere, adds the AMF filing
* Qatar Holding eyeing strategic partnerships that could boost Lagardere's long-term value - AMF filing
* Qatar Holding considering seeking representation on Lagardere's supervisory board
* Qatar Holding is part of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) sovereign wealth fund
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.