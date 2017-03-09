BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Qatar Insurance Co Saq
* Unit successfully places $450 million of perpetual non-call 5.5 subordinated tier 2 notes guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Qatar Insurance Company
* Settlement of notes is expected to take place on march 13, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2mnV36o) Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.