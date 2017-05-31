BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Qatar International Islamic Bank :
* Announces launch of operations of Umnia Bank in Morocco Source:(bit.ly/2rTre1r) Further company coverage:
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: