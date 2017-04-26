BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Qatar International Islamic Bank
•Q1 net profit 236.5 million riyals versus 223.1 million riyals year ago Source: (bit.ly/2oKmJkL) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: