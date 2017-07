July 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank

* H1 net profit 1.17 billion riyals, up 10 percent year over year

* H1 total income 3.15 billion riyals versus 2.66 billion riyals year ago

* Total capital adequacy of bank under basel 3 guidelines 16.6 percent as of June 2017

* At June 2017, customer deposits of bank stand at 97 billion riyals, growth of 2 percent compared to June 2016 and December 2016