BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Al Khalij Commercial Bank
* Q1 net profit 160.9 million riyals versus 156.2 million riyals year ago
* Loans and advances 35.82 billion riyals as at March 31
* Customer deposits 33.65 billion riyals as at March 31 Source: (bit.ly/2oKRdFZ) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.