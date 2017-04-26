BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Barwa Real Estate
•Q1 net profit 479.4 million riyals versus 651.5 million riyals year ago
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: