March 22 Commercial Bank:

* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market

* Calls EGM on April 4 to approve capital increase to 4.05 billion riyals from 3.85 billion riyals through bonus share issue Source:(bit.ly/2nzUXKl) Further company coverage: